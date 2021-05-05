UK PM Johnson: Most people in Scotland feel now is not the time for a second independence referendum
Remarks by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
Adding that a second Scottish independence is "reckless".
The UK local elections takes place tomorrow and while the Tories will have no issues on the political front, a lot of eyes will be on whether or not the SNP can garner a majority in Scotland and push forward with a second independence referendum agenda.
That is also a risk factor to watch for the pound. Latest polls suggest that support for the SNP has declined but Nicola Sturgeon could yet power through with a knife's edge majority after all is said and done tomorrow.
A strong victory for the SNP will likely see the pound suffer a knee-jerk shove lower but I would expect dips to be bought, as the market will slowly phase out said risks and focus more on the structural factors influencing the currency at this point in time.