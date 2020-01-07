Brexit - UK PM Johnson plans to tell the EU he will not extend trade deal talks beyond Dec 31 2020

Brexit related news - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen that Britain will not extend its transition out of the European Union beyond Dec. 2020, and is not seeking a new relationship based on alignment with existing rules.

The two will meet on Wednesday

Statement via the PM's office included:

"The prime minister will likely underline that the upcoming negotiations will be based on an ambitious FTA, not on alignment."

Headlines via Reuters

---

It will be difficult concluding an FTA in such a time period … maybe BJ copuld check this with Trump?



