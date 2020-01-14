UK PM Johnson: We are very likely to get a comprehensive EU trade deal by year-end

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





We always have to budget for a complete failure of common sense

We are going to lead the cause of global free trade

Again, BoJo continues to reiterate that they are able to secure a trade deal over the next eleven months or so. Meanwhile, we have seen the likes of von der Leyen and Barnier say that such an outcome is basically 'impossible'.





A case of differing opinions but in a situation where it takes both hands to clap, I reckon this may be a real issue for the pound in the coming months - once negotiations begin.





Cable is staying pressured on the day, with price easing to 1.2955 before settling around 1.2970 now. EUR/GBP has also risen to a seven-week high just shy of 0.8600.



