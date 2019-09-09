UK PM Johnson: We have "an abundance" of proposals to break Brexit impasse
Further comments by Boris Johnson
- But will not share said proposals in public
- Progress has to be made on political declaration as well as the withdrawal agreement
- Says we have the ideal amount of time to get this done
- Says can make "huge progress" if we really focus
Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar, was quick to shut all of this down though by saying "no backstop means no deal for us" adding that "no backstop is not an attractive option".