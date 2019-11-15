UK PM Johnson: We need to get Brexit done

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





No reason that a trade deal cannot be completed by the end of 2020

Parliament blocked us, which is why we have to have this election

Government will not ask for an extension to Brexit

We will have 'bags of time' to develop free trade partnership with the EU

As much as I like his enthusiasm to 'get Brexit done', any trade deal will definitely not be able to be struck by the end of next year. As such, if he wins the election and doesn't intend to extend the transition period, there's still a risk of a no-deal Brexit.





This is a good thread from yesterday as to why it is almost impossible for the UK and EU to strike a free trade partnership in under twelve months.



