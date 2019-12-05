UK PM Johnson: We will leave the EU by the end of January if Tories win majority

That solves one part of the equation but how about what happens next?





As things stand, Boris Johnson has said that he will not extend the transition period - timeline to negotiate a trade deal - which runs out at the end of next year.





As another reminder, it took Canada and the EU seven years to iron out a trade agreement and another year to ratify and implement it. Johnson wants to get all of that done in the span of just eleven months (!).









Getting a Brexit deal across the finish line is one thing but it means nothing unless they can agree to a future trade relationship with the EU.