UK PM Johnson: We will look for more significant return to normality from November

Boris Johnson says that the government is aiming to review the remaining restrictions in November

From October, we intend to bring audiences back into stadiums

We will look to allow more close contact between friends and family where possible

Hopes that by November it may be possible to drop social distancing rules

The part on large gatherings in sports stadiums will be tricky to pilot surely, and that will be a real risk if precautionary measures are not handled diligently. But in any case, that will certainly be good news for football fans who have been dreading not seeing live matches.





As for scraping social distancing rules altogether, I'm not sure how Johnson views that as being a good idea considering the resurgence in cases in Japan and Australia for example.



