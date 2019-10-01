(Unnamed) EU source on UK PM Johnson's Brexit proposals - "going to go down like a bucket of sick"

I guess that's a 'No' from the EU then?

While the 'bucket of sick' is, I believe, the highlight of the article its worth checking out, some interesting developments.
  • Boris Johnson has struck a secret deal with the Democratic Unionist party
  • BJ's final Brexit offer that he will lay out on Wednesday, with Northern Ireland staying under EU single market regulations for agri-food and manufactured goods until at least 2025, at which point its assembly in Stormont will decide whether to continue alignment with EU or UK standards.
  • DUP sources have confirmed that the party is largely "content" with the proposals, which are believed to still include a lot of elements the backstop - a major concession for the party.

