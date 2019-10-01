(Unnamed) EU source on UK PM Johnson's Brexit proposals - "going to go down like a bucket of sick"

I guess that's a 'No' from the EU then?

While the 'bucket of sick' is, I believe, the highlight of the article its worth checking out, some interesting developments.

Boris Johnson has struck a secret deal with the Democratic Unionist party

BJ's final Brexit offer that he will lay out on Wednesday, with Northern Ireland staying under EU single market regulations for agri-food and manufactured goods until at least 2025, at which point its assembly in Stormont will decide whether to continue alignment with EU or UK standards.

DUP sources have confirmed that the party is largely "content" with the proposals, which are believed to still include a lot of elements the backstop - a major concession for the party.









