UK PM spokesman insists that government had 'constructive' talks with EU yesterday

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack

  • Does not agree with Barnier's assessment of Brexit talks
  • To continue talks again on Friday
  • Says Boris Johnson wants an election before EU Council meeting
Yeah, I reckon if talks were that 'constructive' there would be some substance to back up the remarks here. This will just add more pressure on the government as rebel/opposition lawmakers continue to dominate parliamentary proceedings.

The pound is continuing to break higher with cable up to five-week highs now, sitting around 1.2330 after hitting a high of 1.2347 moments ago.

