UK PM spokesman insists that government had 'constructive' talks with EU yesterday

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





Does not agree with Barnier's assessment of Brexit talks

To continue talks again on Friday

Says Boris Johnson wants an election before EU Council meeting

Yeah, I reckon if talks were that 'constructive' there would be some substance to back up the remarks here. This will just add more pressure on the government as rebel/opposition lawmakers continue to dominate parliamentary proceedings.





The pound is continuing to break higher with cable up to five-week highs now, sitting around 1.2330 after hitting a high of 1.2347 moments ago.



