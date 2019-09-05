UK PM spokesman insists that government had 'constructive' talks with EU yesterday
Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack
- Does not agree with Barnier's assessment of Brexit talks
- To continue talks again on Friday
- Says Boris Johnson wants an election before EU Council meeting
Yeah, I reckon if talks were that 'constructive' there would be some substance to back up the remarks here. This will just add more pressure on the government as rebel/opposition lawmakers continue to dominate parliamentary proceedings.
The pound is continuing to break higher with cable up to five-week highs now, sitting around 1.2330 after hitting a high of 1.2347 moments ago.