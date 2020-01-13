UK PM spokesman says government will make decision on Huawei in due course

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





UK and US security and telco officials to meet today

Says that close intelligence relationship with the US will continue For some colour to the headlines above, it was reported earlier today that US officials are in London to urge the UK to ban Huawei from being involved in its upgrade to 5G network.





Huawei has been a bit of a tricky spot with regards to US-China relations but at the same time, it is one that gives us much clarity about any "real progress" in the relationship.





For all the hype around the Phase One trade deal, issues such as Huawei continue to reaffirm that the US and China still cannot see eye to eye with one another on many things and that will keep tensions alive and kicking for many more years to come.



