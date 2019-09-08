UK press reports on UK PM's plan to sabotage any Brexit extension

Strong word from the UK telegraph, a big supporter of Boris Johnson (he's a columnist at the paper):

Boris Johnson has drawn up plans to "sabotage" any Brexit extension without breaking the law, the Telegraph has learnt.

It means Monday's vote on a general election is the "last chance" for MPs to block a no-deal Brexit, the Government believes.

The Prime Minister's key advisers held a meeting on Sunday to thrash out a strategy to scupper Parliament's efforts to force a three-month Brexit extension if no new deal is agreed.





Tele is gated , but link if you can access it





there was a lot of optimism that the UK could avoid a damaging no deal exit, evidenced by a bid for GBP. But Johnson is not backing down on his crash through or crash approach. GBP is a touch weaker to open the week here in Asia early Monday.







