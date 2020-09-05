UK press reports the EU wants a potential veto on UK post-Brexit laws & regulations

The UK Times has the report, saying the European Union is demanding the potential veto.



the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is said to be insisting that London must agree not to implement any change to UK legislation that could distort trade with the bloc without first consulting Brussels The Times cites senior government officials in the article saying

Barnier's UK counterpart, David Frost, has rejected the approach said the Times (link for more , (may be gated).

----

I don't know how much to read into this but one thing seems clear, the strains between both sides are not seeming to be diminishing, if anything they are rising. The prospect of the UK leaving the European Union without a trade deal are rising as the clock ticks down.







