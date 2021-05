March quarter economic growth in the UK -6.1% y/y

expected -6.1%, prior -7.3%

For the March month alone GDP +2.1% m/m

expected 1.5%, so a solid beat

prior 0.4%





GBP is trading up a touch, the March month result is encouraging despite a difficult quarter. April should be better when that data comes given the success the UK is having with its vaccine rollout.