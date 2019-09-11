UK RICS house price survey for August comes in at -4% (expected -10%)
Royal
Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) House Price Balance comes in not as bad as expected at down 4% for the month
- expected -10%, prior -9% 4
Comments from the RICS report:
- "It is hard to get away from the shadow being cast over the housing market by the seemingly never-ending Brexit saga. Indeed uncertainty is a theme that respondents continue to highlight as a negative influence on sentiment in survey after survey"
- "The pressure is for rents to continue moving higher and indeed outstripping any price gains both in the near and medium term"