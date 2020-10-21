UK September CPI +0.5% vs +0.6% y/y expected
Latest data released by ONS - 21 October 2020
Slight delay on the release by the source. The largest contribution to the boost in inflation came from recreation and culture with a jump in transport costs and restaurant, cafe prices being the standout upon the end of the 'eat out to help out' scheme.
- Prior +0.2%
- Core CPI +1.3% vs +1.3% y/y expected
- Prior +0.9%
As such, it remains to be seen if this temporary lift in inflation will be sustainable but for now, this doesn't give the BOE much to work with ahead of the year-end.
Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:
- PPI output -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected
- PPI output -0.9% vs -0.9% y/y expected
- PPI input +1.1% vs -0.3% m/m expected
- PPI input -3.7% vs -5.4% y/y expected
- RPI +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected
- RPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected