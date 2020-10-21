UK September CPI +0.5% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 21 October 2020





Prior +0.2%

Core CPI +1.3% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%







PPI output -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

PPI output -0.9% vs -0.9% y/y expected

PPI input +1.1% vs -0.3% m/m expected

PPI input -3.7% vs -5.4% y/y expected RPI +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected

RPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released: As such, it remains to be seen if this temporary lift in inflation will be sustainable but for now, this doesn't give the BOE much to work with ahead of the year-end.

Slight delay on the release by the source. The largest contribution to the boost in inflation came from recreation and culture with a jump in transport costs and restaurant, cafe prices being the standout upon the end of the 'eat out to help out' scheme.