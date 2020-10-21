UK September public sector net borrowing £35.4 billion vs £32.4 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 21 October 2020

Prior £35.2 billion; revised to £29.4 billion

PSNB (ex banks) £36.1 billion vs £33.6 billion expected

Prior £35.9 billion; revised to £30.1 billion









ONS notes that £208.5 billion was borrowed in the first half of the current fiscal year, nearly 4 times the £54.5 billion borrowed in the whole of last year. Adding that net debt as a % of GDP has risen to 103.5% - the highest since fiscal year 1960. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Slight delay on the release by the source. Nothing that really stands out as debt levels continue to build amid the borrowing to fight the fallout from the virus crisis.