UK Times: Johnson’s chief negotiator will tell the PM not to walk out of Brexit trade talks
Run? OK, kidding. UK Chief Brexit Negotiator Frost says deals covering security and fishing are possible over the next two weeks.
As I've been reminding this week, the European Union summit today is Johnson's deadline for the "shape of a deal". Also reminding that you can't get much vaguer than that. The negotiations will continue.
Back to Frost - he advised Johnson that a deal with the EU was not impossible
- time was tight to reach agreement, get it in a legal document
- both sides need to work hard
- likely need a shift to daily talks
- a deal could be reached in time