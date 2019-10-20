UK Times says EU will grant a Brexit extension through to February 2020
If you've been following along the Brexit developments over the weekend you'll know where we are placed.
- The upshot, as of now, is that the EU is willing to grant an extension reports the Times:
- European Union will delay Brexit until February if Boris Johnson is unable to get his deal past MPs this week
- delay would be "fungible" meaning that Britain could leave earlier, on the 1st or 15th of November, December or January, if his deal is ratified before the extension ends.
- No decision will be taken until EU governments can assess the chances of the withdrawal treaty getting through parliament, not before Tuesday this week.
- If the prime minister runs into serious trouble or MPs force a second referendum then countries led by Germany will push for a longer extension, possibly until June next year
Times link (gated)
GBP/USD is circa 1.2918