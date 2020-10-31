UK will extend its wage covering scheme during the new coronavirus lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Prime Minister Johnson has announced the new COVID-19 related lock down.

In brief details of the new measures are here:
The wage furlough scheme is to continue for workers temporarily laid off
  • it was set to expire on Saturday
  • workers will receive 80% of their pay
UK Treasury has also announced some measures aimed at business support
  • if business premises are legally required to shut will receive grants up 3K GBP / month
