UK's Dowden: New measures are to get the virus under control

Comments by UK culture secretary, Oliver Dowden

Risk of spreading is higher when you don't have a mask on

There is a science behind our decisions to implement the new measures

We are seeing a rapid rise in cases, need to do this to control that ICYMI, UK prime minister Boris Johnson is to unveil new measures to contain the spread of the virus later today. Liverpool is expected to face the toughest set of restrictions considering the present situation, which could see bars, gyms and casinos shut down.









If anything else, these new measures could well weigh further on the UK economy and that won't bode well for the recovery process. In the bigger picture, it will also push the BOE closer towards more easing measures i.e. zero or negative rates.