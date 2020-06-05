UK's Frost: Progress in Brexit trade talks 'limited'

And now we hear the comments by UK Brexit negotiator, David Frost





Negotiations will continue, we remain committed to a successful outcome

We are now at an important moment for these talks

We are discussing the EU on how to intensify the negotiating process

Any deal must accommodate the UK's position on fisheries and level playing field

That last line remains key and gives away the fact that both sides are still not willing to move on their red lines. As such, don't expect any progress no matter how many times they head to the negotiating table as there is no willingness to compromise.





The pound continues to keep more steady with cable at 1.2635 and EUR/GBP at 0.8970.



