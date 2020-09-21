UK's Hancock: Mass vaccine rollout could happen in first few months of next year

Further comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

Progress is 'going well' on vaccine

But no vaccine is certain

If a vaccine does come off, should be back to normal by summer next year A bit of an optimistic take by Hancock surely, but that's what all governments are preaching for the time being. This is also mostly to manage public perception of the pandemic in general and to sort of highlight that they have 'a plan for the future'.

In any case, I'd take any timeline given with a pinch of salt. If it pans out in such a way, that'll be great news for the world. If it doesn't, well we all know politicians by now.



