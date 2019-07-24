UK's Hancock says that next election is "a long way off"

Comments by UK health minister, Matt Hancock

Says Boris Johnson doesn't want an early election

Rules out an electoral pact with Brexit party

For some context, Hancock is a key backer of Boris Johnson in his push to become prime minister. As for the comments above, take it with a pinch of salt. It's all a political game and politicians are best known for flip flopping on their past comments.





This may be the tagline now but let's see if it will stay that way when Johnson is trapped when navigating through the Brexit ordeal.



