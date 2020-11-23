UK's Hancock: We could be back to normal some time after Easter next year

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

It would be very good news if the vaccine reduces transmission

NHS is on standby to start delivering the vaccine next month

Vaccine still subject to regulator approval, bulk of rollout may be in Q1 2021

While the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine news is encouraging, I reckon Hancock's stance above is largely to try and soothe the naysayers as the UK government is going to be ending lockdown on 2 December.





As much as it will be great to see mass distribution start early, to imagine things going back to "normal" - whatever that may be in the future - again from April onwards is a bit tough at the moment. Then again, politicians. Ugh.



