UK's Hancock: We could be back to normal some time after Easter next year

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

  • It would be very good news if the vaccine reduces transmission
  • NHS is on standby to start delivering the vaccine next month
  • Vaccine still subject to regulator approval, bulk of rollout may be in Q1 2021
While the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine news is encouraging, I reckon Hancock's stance above is largely to try and soothe the naysayers as the UK government is going to be ending lockdown on 2 December.

As much as it will be great to see mass distribution start early, to imagine things going back to "normal" - whatever that may be in the future - again from April onwards is a bit tough at the moment. Then again, politicians. Ugh.

