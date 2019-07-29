UK's Raab says that the EU will need to move on Brexit

Further comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab

Says that the EU is being stubborn

We want a deal with the EU

If they continue to be stubborn, then we must prepare for a no-deal Brexit

They're continuing to ramp up the no-deal Brexit rhetoric and it isn't helping the pound find any reprieve whatsoever as the quid now falls to its lowest level since March 2017 against the dollar. It seems like they want to play the blame game (again) here and that isn't good news for the pound in the short-term.



