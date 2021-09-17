UMich Sept prelim consumer sentiment 71.0 vs 72.2 expected

Prior was 70.3

Current conditions 77.1 vs 78.5 prior



Expectations 67.1 vs 65.1 prior



1-year inflation 4.7% vs 4.6% prior



5-10 year inflation 2.9% vs 2.9% prior

This report drew intense interest last month when it collapsed through the pandemic lows. However the August retail sales report didn't mirror that weakness as it widely beat expectations.





The problem with this report is that it's increasingly a political barometer, which you can see when you break down sentiment by Democrats and Republicans.







The Fed does look closely at the inflation expectations numbers though. The buying intentions data for homes, vehicles and durables is also instructive.

Here's the commentary in the survey:



