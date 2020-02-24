United Airlines cut 2020 forecast, citing coronavirus impact

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says near term demand to China down nearly 100%

  • Near term trans-Pacific demand down 75%

Another sign of the impact on demand of the outbreak. Not just a supply chain issue for economies. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose