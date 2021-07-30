US 1 trillion infrastructure package gets enough votes up for debate to open

The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package has received enough votes up for debate to open in the US Senate. To move forward it only needed a 50 vote majority. The Senate last advanced the proposal by a 67-32 margin in a Wednesday test vote. Advancing was expected.

Democrats look to pass this stimulus package along with a separate $3.5 trillion package that would include a laundry list of other priorities including child care, paid leave, tax credits for households and climate policy.

NY Senator Schumer hopes to approve a budget resolution, a key step in getting the bill through Congress, before the Senate leaves for its recess on August 9.

The resolution would unlock the budget reconciliation process, which would allow Democrats to pass their plan without a Republican vote.

There has been some push back from Arizona Senator Kristen Synema (D) on the $3.5T plan who said she would look to lower the $3.5T price tag for that plan.



