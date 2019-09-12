US 30-year bond auction ahead at 1700GMT

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

US to sell USD 16bln in 30 year bonds at 1700GMT


According to Socgen:
  • from a relative-value perspective, the 30-year sector appears rich in asset swap vs the previous 30s auction cycle. Recently, five of the six 30-year auctions have tailed, and cover ratios have been easing

  • Socgen argues that this shows that, 'in general investors are shying away from the 30y auction'. They go on to say that the '30-year yield reached an all time-low at end August, and although it has since increased slightly, it is unlikely that the upcoming auction will attract favourable bidding'


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose