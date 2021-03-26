US advance goods trade balance for February $-86.7 billion vs $-86.0 billion estimate

US advanced goods trade balance for February 2021. Largest deficit on record

Prior month $-84.6 billion (revised from preliminary -$83.7B)



advanced good trade balance $-86.7 billion versus $-84.6 billion. +2.5%

Exports $130.137B vs 135.28B last month

Imports $216.856B vs $219.856B last month

exports -3.8% MoM. YoY -5.4%



Imports -1.4% MoM. YoY +10.1%

Exports of food and beverages felt -5.4% after a -3.5% last month

exports of capital goods fell -5.9% after a 3.9% gain last month



exports of autos -5.9% versus -5.0% decline last month



exports of consumer goods fell -5.7% versus -3.8% last month



imports of industrial supplies increased 3.2% versus +1.6% last month



imports of autos decline -10.7% versus -4.7% last month



importance of foods, feeds and beverages felt -4.8% versus +6.4% last month



The trade balance is greater than the previous month which is a bigger negative for GDP (on a month on month change basis). The deficit was also the largest deficit on record. Overall trade, is a drag on US GDP.