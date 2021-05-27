US April prelim durable goods orders -1.3% vs +0.8% expected

Prior was +1.0%



Durables ex transportation +1.0% vs +0.7% expected

Prior ex transportation +2.3%



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +2.3% vs +1.0% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.0% ( revised to +1.6% )



) Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.9vs +0.8% expected

Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.3%

Ignore the headline, core orders were very strong.