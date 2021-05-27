US April prelim durable goods orders -1.3% vs +0.8% expected

April preliminary US durable goods orders report highlights:
- Prior was +1.0%
- Durables ex transportation +1.0% vs +0.7% expected
- Prior ex transportation +2.3%
- Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +2.3% vs +1.0% expected
- Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.0% (revised to +1.6%)
- Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.9vs +0.8% expected
- Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.3%
Ignore the headline, core orders were very strong.