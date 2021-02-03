US to deploy B1 bombers to Norway for the first time - "near Russia's sprawling Naval bases"

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
Major indices post 2 day winning streak. Amazon and Google beat on earnings. Bezos to step down from CEO role
WTI crude oil futures settle at $54.76
GBPJPY falls below trend line but break of 100 hour MA does not last long
AUDUSD bounces off trend line support
GBPUSD bounces after falling to the 61.8%. Back above 50%.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
BOJ Deputy Gov Wakatabe: no need to overhaul BOJ's 2% inflation target, YCC framework
RBA Gov Lowe says there was a risk of upward pressure on AUD if did not extend QE
The Bank of Japan cuts its buy of 1-5 year JGBs today
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4669 (vs. yesterday at 6.4736)
China financial press says the PBOC injections show its aim is to stabilise liquidity