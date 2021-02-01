US CFTC is "closely monitoring recent activity in the silver markets"
Commodity Futures Trading Commission statement
- Commission is "communicating with fellow regulators, the exchanges, and stakeholders to address any potential threats to the integrity of the derivatives markets for silver, and remains vigilant in surveilling these markets for fraud and manipulation."
In response to the price spike over recent days:
The rise in price has been driven by chatter the WSB folks are lining up a run on silver shorts similar to that on GME. Hmmmm .... good luck with that.