US-China trade talks: Where are we at this am?

The key points









1. China is ready to do a deal on the parts of the negotiations both sides agree upon and are prepared to set out a timetable for the harder issues to be worked out next year

2. China has said that the change in their laws to protect intellectual property is not on the table and never will be. Chinese deal with IP theft through administrative regulations.

3. Trump says, ' if anything bad happened to Hong Kong, it would be bad for US/China trade talks

4. Chinese trade delegation, including Vice Premier Liu will be in Washington on October 10/11.

5. US commerce Department confirms the blacklisting of 28 Chinese firms over the treatment of the Muslim Uighur community





present risk tone is on with an upbeat vibe going into the meeting (AUD, NZD strength and JPY/CHF weakness)









