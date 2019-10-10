US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says China trade practices have gotten worse

I think Ross may have just woken up and is not yet on board with the Trump vibe here ….

  • Says China trade practices have gotten worse
  • the US is not opposed to trade with China 
Oh dear, Wilbur with more;
  • says China causes massive market dislocations due to overcapacity and dumping excess production
  • says if China abides by global trade rules every nation will benefit
  • says China's global trade practices have gotten worse
  • says US would prefer not to use tariffs, but tariffs are forcing China to pay attention to our concerns
  • says China's value add to Australian economy is "shockingly limited"






more to come     

