US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says China trade practices have gotten worse

I think Ross may have just woken up and is not yet on board with the Trump vibe here ….

Says China trade practices have gotten worse

the US is not opposed to trade with China

Oh dear, Wilbur with more;

says China causes massive market dislocations due to overcapacity and dumping excess production

says if China abides by global trade rules every nation will benefit

says China's global trade practices have gotten worse

says US would prefer not to use tariffs, but tariffs are forcing China to pay attention to our concerns

says China's value add to Australian economy is "shockingly limited"























more to come








