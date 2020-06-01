US construction spending for April month -2.9% vs. -7.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US construction spending for April

  • construction spending -2.9% vs. -7.0% estimate
  • private construction fell -3% in April
  • private residential construction fell -4.5%
  • private nonresidential construction fell -1.3%
  • public construction spending fell -2.5% in April
  • government construction spending was 25.4% of total in April
  • the prior month was revised to unchanged from +0.9%
Overall the data is better than expectations, but some of the gain was tempered by the revision to unchanged from +0.9%. Still not as bad as thought.
