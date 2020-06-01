US construction spending for April month -2.9% vs. -7.0% estimate

US construction spending for April









construction spending -2.9% vs. -7.0% estimate



private construction fell -3% in April



private residential construction fell -4.5%



private nonresidential construction fell -1.3%



public construction spending fell -2.5% in April



government construction spending was 25.4% of total in April



the prior month was revised to unchanged from +0.9%



Overall the data is better than expectations, but some of the gain was tempered by the revision to unchanged from +0.9%. Still not as bad as thought.

