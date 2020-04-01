US coronavirus - President Trump says considering cancelling flights to hotspots

The daily White House coronavirus briefing turning now to coronavirus issues Trump says thinking of suspending domestic flights between outbreak hot spots

  • seeking a return of full deductibility for restaurant expenses

