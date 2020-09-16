US coronavirus relief haggling continues - Pelosi says she spoke with Mnuchin today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US House leader Pelosi says the topic was a stopgap measure.

Which would be better than the current nothing. 

Trump has been making some noise about getting a relief measure passed by Congress. 

(ps. Trump's White House adviser Meadows is a roadblock to the relief bill, there is some chatter about that Meadows might be thrown under the bus). 

