US coronavirus relief negotiations - further indication od deadlock

Mnuchin spoke earlier indicating talks are at a standstill:

Reports now from the other side of the aisle, this via media reporting:
  • US House Speaker Pelosi spoke with Democrats today
  • reiterated how stimulus talks with the White House are at a total standstill 
  • funding for state and local governments remains a major sticking point
  • the same place they've been for weeks, according to people on the call.

