US coronavirus - Texas' positive-test rate jumps to a record 14.31%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Latest snippet of data from the state

Other data from the US, not a pretty picture:
  • Confirmed cases in the US passed 2.5m on Sunday
  • more than 38,000 new daily cases were reported by 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in the US
  • Arizona 3,857 & Georgia 2,225 hit new one-day case highs

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose