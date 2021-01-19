US Covid deaths top 400,000 according to Johns Hopkins

According to numbers from Johns Hopkins





It took a little over 4 months to hit the 200,000 mark in September and another 3 months to hit 300,000. Since then the death numbers has accelerated as the winter months kept people indoors and the election rallies, Thanksgiving and December holidays brought more people closer together.

The US has surpassed day milestone in Covid deaths. According to numbers from Johns Hopkins, the number of US deaths has reached 400,000. The number of deaths increased by 100,000 in just over a month. By contrast the 1st hundred thousand deaths came at the end of May a little over 2 months into the pandemic.