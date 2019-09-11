US Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Navarro wants to see what happens

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says he wants to see what happens when China's negotiators come to the the US

Fair enough. 

I'm gonna tip 'not much'. Buy some soybenas I suppose.  

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose