US does not know formal details of Russia/Saudi plans to cut supply - report
Reuters citing senior admin official
- Trump does not plan to ask US domestic producers to agree to a specific cut
- The US cannot orchestrate a mandated domestic cut
- US companies are already lowering production as they run out of storage space
- US considering suspending royalty payments on oil production to help domestic suppliers
If Saudi/Russian cuts are dependent on the US joining in, the entire thing is going to fall apart. Cutting royalties for US producers is helpful to US producers but isn't the most politically attractive move.