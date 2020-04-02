US does not know formal details of Russia/Saudi plans to cut supply - report

Trump does not plan to ask US domestic producers to agree to a specific cut

The US cannot orchestrate a mandated domestic cut

US companies are already lowering production as they run out of storage space

US considering suspending royalty payments on oil production to help domestic suppliers

If Saudi/Russian cuts are dependent on the US joining in, the entire thing is going to fall apart. Cutting royalties for US producers is helpful to US producers but isn't the most politically attractive move.

