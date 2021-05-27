US dollar little moved after mostly-strong data

US dollar trades sideways after the dollar

The US dollar moved up ahead of three US data releases as a report about Biden's budget boosted yields and spilled into USD/JPY. The move might also be a function of month-end flows because I didn't see anything new in the budget report.





The data was new though and it was mostly positive. US jobless claims continue to fall and core durable goods orders handily beat expectations. Lately, we've seen better FX moves on economic data but that's not the case here.





The euro is flat on the day at 1.2188 while cable is giving back some of its recent pop, trading at 1.4160.



