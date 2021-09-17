US dollar rests near the highs of the day at midday

US dollar stays strong

With Europe headed home for the weekend, the dollar remains near the best levels of the day and risk trades in FX near the lows.





There has been some stabilization in the last hour but signs of a retracement right now are absent.







The euro is at the lowest in nearly a month after today's 33 pip fall.



That chart looks dramatic but if you zoom out, so many FX charts are still in the rangers of the past few months, though it's now within striking distance of the lower bound.











