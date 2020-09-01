US dollar to continue falling
Always nice to get an alternative (that is, opposite) take. This via ING:
- Chair Powell cementing the negative real yield narrative for the dollar, there is little to suggest the current U.S. dollar bear trend is to stop
- adoption of average inflation targeting (AIT), & tolerance for an inflation overshoot suggests interest-rate hikes "are a very distant proposition"
- US real rates will remain low and may go even lower if the Fed succeeds in generating domestic inflationary pressure
"None of these should strategically bode well for the dollar"