US dollar to continue falling

I just posted on an analyst view that





Always nice to get an alternative (that is, opposite) take. This via ING:

Chair Powell cementing the negative real yield narrative for the dollar, there is little to suggest the current U.S. dollar bear trend is to stop

adoption of average inflation targeting (AIT), & tolerance for an inflation overshoot suggests interest-rate hikes "are a very distant proposition"

US real rates will remain low and may go even lower if the Fed succeeds in generating domestic inflationary pressure

"None of these should strategically bode well for the dollar"






