US electric car incentive program is rumored to increase to 10K

Electrek.com is reporting on a rumor that the nations electric car incentive program will increase to $10,000 from $7500 previously. The summary remained vague about the reform - only confirming that it will not only take the form of tax rebates but also "point of sale rebates" and it will now be for "American-made EVs." The past measure was a tax credit. With the credit ramping up to $10,000 AND being a point of sale rebates, it should continue to push consumers more toward electric autos.



