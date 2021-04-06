US electric car incentive program is rumored to increase to 10K

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

This is according to Electrek

Electrek.com is reporting on a rumor that the nations electric car incentive program will increase to $10,000 from $7500 previously.   The summary remained vague about the reform - only confirming that it will not only take the form of tax rebates but also "point of sale rebates" and it will now be for "American-made EVs."  The past measure was a tax credit. With the credit ramping up to $10,000 AND being a point of sale rebates, it should continue to push consumers more toward electric autos.  

CLICK HERE for the article.

