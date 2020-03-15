US equity index futures trading on Globex have hit limit down

Overnight trade (Sunday evening in this specific case)

(For those extra sharp, yes 'Globex' trade is the only CME trade since the floor has been shut in response to coronavirus - limiting efforts. No pit trade for now, all screen, all the time).





This is not the first limit down move of the evolving crisis, a reminder on what the limit move means:





Limit down means the contract is not allowed to move down more than 5% in overnight



that is, there can be no trades lower until 9:30 am NY time

trade above the lower limit is permitted

that is price can trade up, just not any further down---

in this instance what that means is the ES cannot by trade below 2555.50 until the stock market opens at 9:30am ET. It can trade higher at any time.







5% up-and-down limits



effective 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 am CT, Sundays through Fridays











If there is much more than this it might prompt the Fed to cut … oh … wait … Just kidding, the plunge has occurred after the FOMC has already cut on an emergency basis on a Sunday evening







