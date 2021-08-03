US factory orders to be released at the top of the hour

Expectations +1.0%





Factory orders are expected to rise by 1.0% after a 1.7% increase in May.





durable goods orders w The preliminary June as released on July 27 and showed a 0.8% gain versus 2.1% expected. The ex-transportation came in at 0.3% versus 0.8% expected. Capital goods orders nondefense ex air (piece used in US GDP calculations) rose 0.5% versus 0.7% expected.









Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The preliminary report was the fourth miss in a row, but revisions to the prior month were higher.

US factory goods orders for June along with the revision to durable goods orders will be released at 10 AM ET.