US factory orders to be released at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Expectations +1.0%

US factory goods orders for June along with the revision to durable goods orders will be released at 10 AM ET. 

Factory orders are expected to rise by 1.0% after a 1.7% increase in May.  

The preliminary June durable goods orders was released on July 27 and showed a 0.8% gain versus 2.1% expected. The ex-transportation came in at 0.3% versus 0.8% expected. Capital goods orders nondefense ex air (piece used in US GDP calculations) rose 0.5% versus 0.7% expected.  

The preliminary report was the fourth miss in a row, but revisions to the prior month were higher.

