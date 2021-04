Prior was 6917K

3357M people quit a job in February vs 3.311M prior. The quit rate was 2.3% vs 2.3% prior

Separations rate 3.8% vs 3.7% prior

Layoff and discharges 1.2% vs 1.2% prior

This is a great number and March is going to be even better. The train is rolling at the moment.